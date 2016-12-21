LOOK: Busch Stadium gets into hockey mode in preparation for Winter Classic
The Winter Classic hits St. Louis on Jan. 2. Here's what Busch looks like now
Playing hockey outside in non-hockey venues has become an annual tradition for the NHL with its Winter Classic. In terms of baseball, we've seen the event hit Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citizens Bank Park and Nationals Park.
This time around, on Jan. , the St. Louis Blues will play host to the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium.
The on-field ice is ready and it's always fun to see a baseball venue with the transformation. The home of the Cardinals now has a hockey rink on it.
A few more looks:
The lights are on at #BuschStadium as they continue work for the @NHL#WinterClassic@StLouisBlues@NHLBlackhawks@kmoxnews@KMOXSportspic.twitter.com/vcdoCZSltM— Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) December 21, 2016
One day closer. #WinterClassicpic.twitter.com/u4AKtT8d7d— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 21, 2016
Looking good, Busch Stadium. #WinterClassicpic.twitter.com/zHhrBMRE7c— Chris Tunno (@TunesSTL) December 21, 2016
The idea continues to be fun. Good on the NHL for the venue choice.
