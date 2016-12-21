LOOK: Busch Stadium gets into hockey mode in preparation for Winter Classic

The Winter Classic hits St. Louis on Jan. 2. Here's what Busch looks like now

Playing hockey outside in non-hockey venues has become an annual tradition for the NHL with its Winter Classic. In terms of baseball, we've seen the event hit Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citizens Bank Park and Nationals Park.

This time around, on Jan. , the St. Louis Blues will play host to the Chicago Blackhawks at Busch Stadium.

The on-field ice is ready and it's always fun to see a baseball venue with the transformation. The home of the Cardinals now has a hockey rink on it.

winterclassic.jpg
Getty Images

A few more looks:

The idea continues to be fun. Good on the NHL for the venue choice.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last five World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

