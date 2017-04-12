LOOK: Chicago Cubs tease their 2016 World Series championship rings
The Cubs are giving out their 2016 World Series rings Wednesday night. They teased them on Twitter first
The Chicago Cubs raised their 2016 World Series championship banner at Wrigley Field on Monday during a pregame ceremony. It was 108 years in the making.
The Cubs will continue to celebrate their championship with the World Series ring ceremony before Wednesday night's game. The rings reportedly include 108 diamonds each . The team teased the rings on Twitter early Wednesday morning:
What a tease. pic.twitter.com/ITPk3XydxT— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2017
I have a hard time thinking there will be a more valuable piece of modern baseball memorabilia than a Cubs 2016 World Series championship ring. It'll be a while before something more special and more in-demand surfaces.
