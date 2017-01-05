LOOK: Cleveland gives Edwin Encarnacion a warm welcome at the Cavaliers game

Just before the holidays, the Cleveland Indians and free-agent first baseman Edwin Encarnacion reportedly agreed to a three-year deal worth $60 million. That deal continues to inch toward being finalized. We know that in part because Encarnacion is making himself comfortable in Cleveland.

Need evidence? Take Wednesday night, when Encarnacion appeared at the Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers game. Predictably, Encarnacion received a warm welcome from his new fan base:

Edwin Encarnacion is here. pic.twitter.com/Wobqt5JwFz — Matt Medley (@MedleyHoops) January 5, 2017

So far as intracity team relations go, the Cavaliers and Indians seem to have a good thing going on. Remember how LeBron James was a near-constant at Progressive Field during the Indians' postseason run? Encarnacion's introduction to the city is just the latest testament to that.