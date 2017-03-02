LOOK: Concerned mother asks Padres about the status of her big-league son

Carlos Asuaje had left the game after being hit by a pitch

Social media is slowly but surely taking over the communications system of the world. Our latest non-presidential evidence? A mother asked the Padres’ Twitter account if her son was injured when he was removed from a spring training game. 

The player is second baseman Carlos Asuaje, who got a cup of coffee in the bigs last year (24 at-bats). He was hit by a pitch and then removed from the game. It wasn’t televised, so his mother only was able to see that he was taken out after the HBP and wanted to know more: 

The Padres’ account initially said there wasn’t an update yet -- as the social media person would need to wait until he or she was able to find out from a team official. 

About two hours after Asuaje left the game, however, came the good news: 

So Asuaje coming out after the HBP was just a coincidence. We often see all kinds of in-play substitutions in spring training, especially early on when getting the most players the most reps possible is the name of the game as everyone wants the shake off the winter rest. 

And Asuaje’s mother can rest easy knowing he’s just fine. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories