LOOK: Concerned mother asks Padres about the status of her big-league son

Social media is slowly but surely taking over the communications system of the world. Our latest non-presidential evidence? A mother asked the Padres’ Twitter account if her son was injured when he was removed from a spring training game.

The player is second baseman Carlos Asuaje, who got a cup of coffee in the bigs last year (24 at-bats). He was hit by a pitch and then removed from the game. It wasn’t televised, so his mother only was able to see that he was taken out after the HBP and wanted to know more:

@Padres is Carlos Asuaje ok? This is his mother. Thank you — Ilsend Ciafre (@ciafrei) March 1, 2017

The Padres’ account initially said there wasn’t an update yet -- as the social media person would need to wait until he or she was able to find out from a team official.

About two hours after Asuaje left the game, however, came the good news:

@ciafrei he is just fine. He left the game as part of a normal substitution 👍 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 2, 2017

So Asuaje coming out after the HBP was just a coincidence. We often see all kinds of in-play substitutions in spring training, especially early on when getting the most players the most reps possible is the name of the game as everyone wants the shake off the winter rest.

And Asuaje’s mother can rest easy knowing he’s just fine.