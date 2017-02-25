LOOK: Cubs players receive special 2016 World Series champions mitts

Saturday afternoon the Chicago Cubs played their first spring training game as defending World Series champions in 108 years. They played two games, actually; the Cubbies had split squad contests against the Athletics and Giants.

Cubs fans are still celebrating the World Series title, of course, and to further commemorate the occasion, Wilson sent several players a special glove. Tommy La Stella, Willson Contreras, and Miguel Montero all received special 2016 World Series champions mitts from their glove supplier.

Check it out:

That’s pretty cool. Added bonus: it’s not as big a commitment as Javier Baez getting a 2016 World Series champs tattoo .