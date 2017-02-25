LOOK: Cubs players receive special 2016 World Series champions mitts

The commemorative gloves come courtesy of Wilson

Saturday afternoon the Chicago Cubs played their first spring training game as defending World Series champions in 108 years. They played two games, actually; the Cubbies had split squad contests against the Athletics and Giants.

Cubs fans are still celebrating the World Series title, of course, and to further commemorate the occasion, Wilson sent several players a special glove. Tommy La Stella, Willson Contreras, and Miguel Montero all received special 2016 World Series champions mitts from their glove supplier.

Check it out:

That’s pretty cool. Added bonus: it’s not as big a commitment as Javier Baez getting a 2016 World Series champs tattoo .

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories