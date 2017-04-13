LOOK: Cubs work Wrigley Field, W flag and billy goat into World Series rings
The Cubs handed out the hardware before Wednesday's game against the Dodgers
You might've heard by now that the Chicago Cubs won last fall's World Series. If not ... the Cubs won last fall's World Series.
On Wednesday night, the Cubs gave out their championship rings, and woo boy are they loaded with meta references -- including the "W" flag, a billy goat, and Wrigley Field itself:
Additionally, here's a neat little hype video showing some of the rings being made:
It’s the details that count. #ThatsCubpic.twitter.com/qy6uiACDNG— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2017
As the end of the video suggests, you should be able to go here, to Jostens' website, and see the full collection. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Jostens' servers were ready for the influx of Cubs fans coming its way.
Nevertheless, the Cubs' collection included a classy tribute to both Ron Santo and Ernie Banks:
So, yes, safe to say the Cubs made the most of their championship rings.
