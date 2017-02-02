LOOK: David Ortiz is still getting fancy retirement gifts from the Red Sox
It's nice being Big Papi, even in retirement
Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz is entering his first spring off in a long while, having retired at the conclusion of last season.
Ortiz, then, will have ample time to cruise around town whenever he pleases. Turns out, the Red Sox took a step toward ensuring Ortiz will drive in style, as they awarded him a new Mercedes as one last parting gift (hat tip: Fox Sports):
Ortiz, of course, received a number of gifts and tokens throughout his final stroll around the various big-league cities. You can't blame him, however, if this is his favorite of the bunch. Even if it's not, you can bet Ortiz is going to have some fun with it in the coming months.