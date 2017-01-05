LOOK: Dodger Stadium came out of this dirt hill that looked like a scene out of Star Wars

After Wrigley Field (Cubs) and Fenway Park (Red Sox), Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium is the next oldest ballpark in Major League Baseball. For my money, it's one of most interesting venues as well. Most notably, the differences in levels depending upon where one enters the stadium.

For example, entering from the outfield a fan will gaze upon four decks of grandstand behind home plate. It's a pretty monstrous sight.

The Dodger Stadium view from behind the outfield. USATSI

Now, for those who haven't been there before, find that block of concrete way up above home plate at the very top-middle of the ballpark there with a Dodgers logo on it. Now look a little past it and you can see palm trees. No, those aren't the tallest palms in the world. Those are ground level, behind the fourth deck.

Check this out:

The view from the ground level at Dodger Stadium, so long as you're behind home plate. USATSI

That's ground level behind home plate, which is at the very top of the fourth deck behind home plate.

Of the many cool things about Dodger Stadium is that it's built into a hill. You can drive circles around it without really noticing as much unless you keep the ballpark in your view and notice the big decks shrinking or enlarging -- depending upon where you are -- as you keep going.

Now, for the great reveal. MLBcathedrals on Twitter is a must follow for stuff like this -- a picture of Chavez Ravine being shaped before construction on the actual Dodger Stadium structure could begin:

Color shot of Chavez Ravine being shaped to build Dodger Stadium, ca. 1960. @Dodgerspic.twitter.com/YSnoFpVCzu — MLBcathedrals (@MLBcathedrals) January 5, 2017

Bonus: If the ballpark idea got scrapped this could have been a film set for Star Wars scenes in Tatooine or Jakku!

Still, what a cool concept that is still going strong in 2017.

And, no, Mean Internet Guy, this isn't something that "everybody already knows." Many don't. Stick to "slow news day" comments.