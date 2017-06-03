LOOK: Edinson Volquez wishes late Yordano Ventura a happy birthday before no-hitter

On Saturday, Marlins right-hander threw a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks on the mound that belonged to the late Jose Fernandez. Before Volquez set about making baseball history, another ace gone far too soon was on his mind.

Take a look at what Volquez posted to Instagram not long before he straddled Fernandez's mound ...

Miss you broth HBD to Ace Ventura one love A post shared by Edinson Volquez (@edinsonavolquez36) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

On the day that Volquez twirled a no-hitter, Yordano Ventura would've turned 26. Instead, he died in a January car crash in the Dominican Republic. Volquez and Ventura were teammates on the world champion Royals in 2015 and again in 2016. Along the way, the two Dominican right-handers forged a close friendship.

The significance of Volquez's wishes and excellence on the mound wasn't lost on a couple of his old Royals mates ...

Volqueyyyyyyy boy! Of all days wow! Goosebumps! edinsonavolquez36 what a way to tribute your… https://t.co/xvWg3CBUm6 — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos35) June 3, 2017 Unbelievable eddy. What a birthday present for your lil bro. #ace. — Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) June 3, 2017

It goes without saying that a pitcher will always remember the day he throws a no-hitter. For Volquez, though, Saturday was memorable beyond even those rare standards.