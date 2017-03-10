LOOK: Fernando Rodney brings the rally plantain back to the World Baseball Classic
The plantain is back after leading the Dominican Republic to the championship in 2013
Four years ago, the Dominican Republic won the 2013 World Baseball Classic, and they did it thanks (in part) to Fernando Rodney‘s rally plantain. Surely you remember this, right?
Since the rally plantain worked so well last time, Rodney has brought it back for the 2017 WBC. The Dominican Republic is playing their first game of the tournament Thursday night, and during pregame introductions, Rodney broke out the plantain. Check it out:
It should be noted it appears this year’s version of the rally plantain appears to be fake. That looks like a fake gold plantain to me. Nothing wrong with that, of course. When you win the tournament, you’re allowed to carry around gold plantains.
Our Latest Stories
-
DR honors Ventura and Marte at WBC
Yordano Ventura's and Andy Marte's jerseys will hang in the Dominican Republic's dugout during...
-
Bryant gets record $1.05M salary
Kris Bryant's $1.05 million salary in 2017 is a record for a pre-arbitration-eligible play...
-
2017 WBC: How to watch USA vs. Colombia
The United States will play its first World Baseball Classic game on Friday night
-
Astros let fan warm up in bullpen
The Astros made a kid's day
-
Benintendi could bat third
Andrew Benintendi might open the season as Boston's third-place hitter
-
WATCH: Mets' Cabrera in pickle, gives up
Cabrera wasn't interested in being tagged out, so he took matters into his own hands
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre