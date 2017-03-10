LOOK: Fernando Rodney brings the rally plantain back to the World Baseball Classic

Four years ago, the Dominican Republic won the 2013 World Baseball Classic, and they did it thanks (in part) to Fernando Rodney‘s rally plantain. Surely you remember this, right?

Since the rally plantain worked so well last time, Rodney has brought it back for the 2017 WBC. The Dominican Republic is playing their first game of the tournament Thursday night, and during pregame introductions, Rodney broke out the plantain. Check it out:

Nothing will top this tonight @F_Rodney56 is that gold ? pic.twitter.com/lPXtEFisOj — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) March 9, 2017

It should be noted it appears this year’s version of the rally plantain appears to be fake. That looks like a fake gold plantain to me. Nothing wrong with that, of course. When you win the tournament, you’re allowed to carry around gold plantains.