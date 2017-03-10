LOOK: Fernando Rodney brings the rally plantain back to the World Baseball Classic

The plantain is back after leading the Dominican Republic to the championship in 2013

Four years ago, the Dominican Republic won the 2013 World Baseball Classic, and they did it thanks (in part) to Fernando Rodney‘s rally plantain. Surely you remember this, right?

Since the rally plantain worked so well last time, Rodney has brought it back for the 2017 WBC. The Dominican Republic is playing their first game of the tournament Thursday night, and during pregame introductions, Rodney broke out the plantain. Check it out:

It should be noted it appears this year’s version of the rally plantain appears to be fake. That looks like a fake gold plantain to me. Nothing wrong with that, of course. When you win the tournament, you’re allowed to carry around gold plantains.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

