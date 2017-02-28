Remember Kris Kross? The conspicuously youthful hip hop duo enjoyed short-lived fame in the 1990s thanks in part to tracks like this one ...

In matters related, the duo was also known for brandishing backward sports apparel for the general uplift of all those who bore witness to them ...

Insofar as the sport that binds us is concerned, the Kris Kross-baseball nexus has already been established, thanks in part to Kris Bryant’s lovingly curated walk-up music. Now you can consider that solid foundation to be built upon thanks to the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies ...

Are those backward jerseys you see? No. Rather, they are forward-worn jerseys made to appear backward. Science just happened, people. Consider this to be a fitting tribute to a musical act that was demonstrably better than LFO.

It all goes down on 4/20. 420, people.