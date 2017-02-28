LOOK: Fresno Grizzlies will sport 'backward' jerseys for 'Totally Krossed Out' 90s Night

Kris Kross is back, sort of

Remember Kris Kross? The conspicuously youthful hip hop duo enjoyed short-lived fame in the 1990s thanks in part to tracks like this one ... 

Kris Kross - Jump by KrisKrossVEVO on YouTube

In matters related, the duo was also known for brandishing backward sports apparel for the general uplift of all those who bore witness to them ... 

via GIPHY

Insofar as the sport that binds us is concerned, the Kris Kross-baseball nexus has already been established, thanks in part to Kris Bryant’s lovingly curated walk-up music. Now you can consider that solid foundation to be built upon thanks to the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies ... 

Are those backward jerseys you see? No. Rather, they are forward-worn jerseys made to appear backward. Science just happened, people. Consider this to be a fitting tribute to a musical act that was demonstrably better than LFO.

It all goes down on 4/20. 420, people. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories