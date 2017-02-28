LOOK: Fresno Grizzlies will sport 'backward' jerseys for 'Totally Krossed Out' 90s Night
Kris Kross is back, sort of
Remember Kris Kross? The conspicuously youthful hip hop duo enjoyed short-lived fame in the 1990s thanks in part to tracks like this one ...
In matters related, the duo was also known for brandishing backward sports apparel for the general uplift of all those who bore witness to them ...
Insofar as the sport that binds us is concerned, the Kris Kross-baseball nexus has already been established, thanks in part to Kris Bryant’s lovingly curated walk-up music. Now you can consider that solid foundation to be built upon thanks to the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies ...
Are those backward jerseys you see? No. Rather, they are forward-worn jerseys made to appear backward. Science just happened, people. Consider this to be a fitting tribute to a musical act that was demonstrably better than LFO.
It all goes down on 4/20. 420, people.
Our Latest Stories
-
NCAA bans 5 players for Fantasy football
It's all because the NCAA treats Fantasy sports like gambling
-
MiLB club designs on-field rally cap
Lots of comeback wins are sure to follow with this rally cap
-
Michael Kopech hits 100 mph, gets rocked
Michael Kopech is among the best pitching prospect in baseball
-
Trade chip Derek Norris hits big homer
The Nationals and Astros share The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
-
Petco Park is no longer under water
Heavy storms flooded the ballpark on Monday
-
Jansen throws out runners as C in 09 WBC
It all happened during the 2009 World Baseball Classic. Jansen converted to pitching later...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre