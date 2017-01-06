LOOK: Here are the early artist renderings of the new Rangers ballpark

The Texas Rangers are moving into a new ballpark here in the next few years (the tentative plan is for the 2020 season right now, but we know plans can change) in the same area of Arlington. The plans indicated it's set to be just a touch south of Globe Life Park and a bit closer to AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Some artist renderings of what the new ballpark is expected to look like were released on Thursday. Here's a look (click on each individual picture to view the full-screen version):

Initial thought: I like the look of the concourse, but why do those columns in left field seem to resemble Minute Maid Park, home of the intrastate rival Houston Astros?

At least there's a retractable roof, though, given the hot summer nights down in Texas.

As for the seating, here's a look at the Globe Life Park lower/upper deck look vs. the new park:

.@HKSArchitects executive VP & principal designer Bryan Trubey showes the difference between Globe Life Park (L) & New Rangers Ballpark (R). pic.twitter.com/r9WHmRu3W4 — Rangers New Ballpark (@RangersNewPark) January 5, 2017

We can see that the upper deck seats will be much better than they currently are, thanks to some overhang.

All in all, it's a mixed bag. I can't imagine many Rangers fans will be happy with what looks like an emulation of Houston, but otherwise it looks fine.