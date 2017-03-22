LOOK: Here's Mets minor-leaguer Tim Tebow in his new Fireflies hat and jersey

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

Mets outfielder and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will open the 2017 season with the Class A Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League. The assignment comes after Tebow signed a minor-league contract with the Mets last September and then saw action in the Arizona Fall League and with the big-league club in spring training.

Now here’s a look at Tebow in his new hat and jersey ...

Given Tebow’s lack of experience in high-level baseball, the expectation was that he’d begin the 2017 season at a lower short-season affiliate. The Mets, however, are playing it aggressively, and the 29-year-old will be tested as a result.

In 20 at-bats with the big-league club this spring, Tebow put up an OPS of .438.