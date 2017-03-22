LOOK: Here's Mets minor-leaguer Tim Tebow in his new Fireflies hat and jersey
Tim Tebow will begin the 2017 season with the Class A Columbia Fireflies
Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!
Mets outfielder and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will open the 2017 season with the Class A Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League. The assignment comes after Tebow signed a minor-league contract with the Mets last September and then saw action in the Arizona Fall League and with the big-league club in spring training.
Now here’s a look at Tebow in his new hat and jersey ...
Given Tebow’s lack of experience in high-level baseball, the expectation was that he’d begin the 2017 season at a lower short-season affiliate. The Mets, however, are playing it aggressively, and the 29-year-old will be tested as a result.
In 20 at-bats with the big-league club this spring, Tebow put up an OPS of .438.
Our Latest Stories
-
Stroman faces harassment from P.R. fans
The Blue Jays' right-hander some years ago indicated he would play for Puerto Rico but later...
-
Keys to U.S. winning WBC final vs. P.R.
The United States and Puerto Rico will play Wednesday night for the 2017 WBC championship
-
Previous World Baseball Classic winners
Let's take a quick walking tour of World Baseball Classic history
-
Mets preview: Same roster, same goal
The Mets will try to reach the postseason for the third straight year in 2017
-
WBC final: How to watch USA-Puerto Rico
Team USA and Puerto Rico will play for the championship on Wednesday night in Dodger Stadi...
-
USA edges Japan to reach WBC final
The Americans move on to face Puerto Rico in Wednesday's WBC championship showdown
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre