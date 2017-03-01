LOOK: Here's the cover for David Ortiz's May 16 'Papi' book release
The title is short, simple and effective
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz retired last summer, but his legions of fans won’t have to wait long to relive his career, as his book “Papi” will be released May 16.
Thanks to Big Papi himself, let’s get a look at the headline and cover:
I like it. Just simple and to the point. There’s no reason to splash a 24-word headline over the entire cover here.
Of course, I wouldn’t have argued with a reference to his “This is our f------ city” moment. Something like “This Was My F------ Career” would have been a pretty cool title, and if they censored it like that, the bookstores would surely have been fine with it.
So we’re good with “Papi.”
The link Ortiz included in his tweet sends you to a landing page with links to eight different online places to pre-order the book. It also gives us the following teaser:
An entertaining, unfiltered memoir by one of the game’s greatest, most clutch sluggers.
“Unfiltered” always sounds fun.
So get excited, Papi fans. The first pitch is May 16.
Our Latest Stories
-
Padre mom asks team on Twitter about son
Carlos Asuaje had left the game after being hit by a pitch
-
Abreu says he ate fake passport
Abreu is testifying as part of an alien smuggling and conspiracy trial against a former ag...
-
Epstein takes batting practice
You can tell Epstein has hung around ballplayers all his adult life
-
MLB to partner with Game of Thrones
Nearly two-thirds of the league will partake in 'Thrones'-themed promotions
-
Reds to experiment with closers
Raisel Iglesias and Michael Lorenzen could alternate closing duties
-
Ross to be on 'Dancing with the Stars'
The former Cubs catcher is making his rounds
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre