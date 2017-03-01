LOOK: Here's the cover for David Ortiz's May 16 'Papi' book release

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz retired last summer, but his legions of fans won’t have to wait long to relive his career, as his book “Papi” will be released May 16.

Thanks to Big Papi himself, let’s get a look at the headline and cover:

Cover reveal time!!! So proud to announce my new book: PAPI. Pre-order now, get it May 16. https://t.co/GAiqd0InC7 pic.twitter.com/oxgC7EyrND — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 28, 2017

I like it. Just simple and to the point. There’s no reason to splash a 24-word headline over the entire cover here.

Of course, I wouldn’t have argued with a reference to his “This is our f------ city” moment. Something like “This Was My F------ Career” would have been a pretty cool title, and if they censored it like that, the bookstores would surely have been fine with it.

So we’re good with “Papi.”

The link Ortiz included in his tweet sends you to a landing page with links to eight different online places to pre-order the book. It also gives us the following teaser:

An entertaining, unfiltered memoir by one of the game’s greatest, most clutch sluggers.



“Unfiltered” always sounds fun.

So get excited, Papi fans. The first pitch is May 16.