LOOK: Here's why the Angels' Stadium looks like a giant dirt patch

On Monday, we brought you photographic evidence of Busch Stadium serving as the host (as well as the perfect embodiment of baseball's cooled hot stove) for the NHL Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks

Tuesday featured a few signings, yet it gave us another instance of a ballpark hosting a sport other than baseball. That's because the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim's host venue -- the aptly named Angel Stadium -- was the location of a Supercross rally:

Seeing a baseball field turned into a giant dirt patch is less weird than seeing it turned into a hockey rink. Still, kinda odd, however.

At minimum, the Angels' guests gifted us the chance to make jokes. For instance: we knew Mike Scioscia liked players who got their uniforms dirty -- but this? This seems like taking that predilection a step too far.

Join us tomorrow, when Tropicana Field hosts some collegiate lacrosse.