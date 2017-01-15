LOOK: Indians' Merritt rewards generous fans with thank you notes

Remember Ryan Merritt? The nobody southpaw the Cleveland Indians started in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series? He of the quick pace and the slow curveball? The guy Indians fans rewarded for his unlikely heroics by finding (and buying out) his wedding registry? Probably so.

Well, here's another reason to remember Merritt -- he took the time to send thank you notes to the fans who purchased those gifts. Take a gander (h/t the Indians' official account):

Great Saturday! We got a thank note from Ryan Merritt in the mail!! @Indians@CleveFan76pic.twitter.com/Xq9tCF86YG — Julia Kleppel (@JuliaKleppel) January 14, 2017

It's a nice gesture, right? One that fills you with some warm fuzzies -- and one that, if you weren't already fond of Merritt and his story, might convince you to pull for the seeming underdog heading forward.

So kudos and congratulations to the Merritt household. No matter what his future holds on the mound, there's more than sufficient reason for us to keep his name in mind for years to come.