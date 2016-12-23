LOOK: Indians players take to Twitter to celebrate Edwin Encarnacion signing
Cleveland players expressed their pleasure with their front office on Twitter
On Thursday night, the Cleveland Indians reportedly reached an agreement with free-agent first baseman-slash-designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion. The deal, largely applauded, has the potential to make Cleveland's lineup one of the best in baseball -- a scary thought, considering they were a victory away from winning the World Series.
Predictably, in the half-day since the news broke, other Cleveland players have taken time to celebrate the signing by tweeting memes and the like. Here are a few of the highlights, beginning with Jason Kipnis and Trevor Bauer:
Thank you Santa! #EE@Indianspic.twitter.com/YQAGyqG70u— Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) December 23, 2016
When you know you 'bout to sign with the @Indianspic.twitter.com/ZwTKbk5PLC— Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) December 23, 2016
The star of the show, however, was Jose Ramirez, who proved to have a capable memory so far as it pertains to media folk naming teams other than the defending American League champions the favorite to win the 2017 pennant:
Who's the AL favorite now? @jonmorosi@JeffPassanpic.twitter.com/G4kUQgIfIo— Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) December 23, 2016
#tbt 😂 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 https://t.co/2Gstn58jrJ— Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) December 23, 2016
Ramirez's nickname is the "Angry Hamster." But, frankly, he seems less angry than disappointed -- and of course, quite fond of Cleveland's chances following its latest addition.
