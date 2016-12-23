LOOK: Indians players take to Twitter to celebrate Edwin Encarnacion signing

Cleveland players expressed their pleasure with their front office on Twitter

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Indians reportedly reached an agreement with free-agent first baseman-slash-designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion. The deal, largely applauded, has the potential to make Cleveland's lineup one of the best in baseball -- a scary thought, considering they were a victory away from winning the World Series.

Predictably, in the half-day since the news broke, other Cleveland players have taken time to celebrate the signing by tweeting memes and the like. Here are a few of the highlights, beginning with Jason Kipnis and Trevor Bauer:

The star of the show, however, was Jose Ramirez, who proved to have a capable memory so far as it pertains to media folk naming teams other than the defending American League champions the favorite to win the 2017 pennant:

Ramirez's nickname is the "Angry Hamster." But, frankly, he seems less angry than disappointed -- and of course, quite fond of Cleveland's chances following its latest addition.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

