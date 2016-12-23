LOOK: Indians players take to Twitter to celebrate Edwin Encarnacion signing

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Indians reportedly reached an agreement with free-agent first baseman-slash-designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion. The deal, largely applauded, has the potential to make Cleveland's lineup one of the best in baseball -- a scary thought, considering they were a victory away from winning the World Series.

Predictably, in the half-day since the news broke, other Cleveland players have taken time to celebrate the signing by tweeting memes and the like. Here are a few of the highlights, beginning with Jason Kipnis and Trevor Bauer:

The star of the show, however, was Jose Ramirez, who proved to have a capable memory so far as it pertains to media folk naming teams other than the defending American League champions the favorite to win the 2017 pennant:

Ramirez's nickname is the "Angry Hamster." But, frankly, he seems less angry than disappointed -- and of course, quite fond of Cleveland's chances following its latest addition.