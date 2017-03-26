LOOK: It's 2017, and Barry Bonds is still cranking home runs in BP

As noted on this loyal web page, all-time home run leader Barry Bonds has rejoined the Giants as a special advisor to the CEO . It’s not entirely certain what Bonds’ role will entail, but his assigned tasks and duties would seem to include “cranking homers during spring batting practice.” To back up this stirring claim, we’ll point you to the following color-television footage ...

Just Barry Bonds hitting cage bombs. pic.twitter.com/lMSEY9roeW — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) March 26, 2017

Yes, that’s Bonds, and yes that’s a home run. We tell stories, people, but we do not tell lies.

I suppose it’s not especially surprising that one of the greatest power hitters in baseball history could still run into at age 52, but it’s still something to see. At the age of 42, Bonds authored one of the greatest final seasons ever, as he put up an OPS+ of 169, led the majors in on-base percentage (.480), and hit 28 home runs in 126 games. Only his substantial baggage and possible collusion among teams forced him out of the game after that 2007 season.

Speaking of which, anyone need a DH?