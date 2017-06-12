LOOK: Joey Gallo and Bryce Harper recreate Little League photo as MLB players

Once upon a time, Nationals franchise player Bryce Harper and Rangers slugger Joey Gallo were teammates on what had to be the most powerful Little League team in the country. Las Vegas has produced some serious power hitters the last few years. Kris Bryant is a Vegas kid too, you know.

Here's Gallo and Harper on the field together as kids:

Way back in the day when me and @Bharper3407 were 8 and 9 years old! #TBT #moundvisit pic.twitter.com/Sgauqhap9P — Joey Gallo (@JoeyGallo24) January 16, 2014

Anyway, this past weekend the Nationals and Rangers met for an interleague series in Washington, and at one point during the series, Harper reached base while Gallo was playing first. The two inadvertently recreated Gallo's photo from their Little League days. Check it out:

Pretty cool, right? The crazy thing is the Little League picture on the left isn't that old. Gallo says in his original tweet he was 8 and Harper was 9 in that photo. In that case, that picture could have been taken during the summer of 2002.

(h/t Big League Stew)