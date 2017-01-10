LOOK: Jose Canseco's 1991 Score card is fine, but Doug Jones' is better

This is a story. It is not an interesting one, but at least it's a short one.

As part of my nine-year-old spawn's weekly allowance -- rendered unto him in exchange for completion of assigned tasks and duties in tandem with his meeting minimum standards of comportment (i.e., remaining quiet, mostly) -- he receives a pack of baseball cards. Since he knows nothing of memorabilia valuation, he does not particularly care if the cards in question are but steamy turds acquired in bulk on the internet for not very many hundreds of pennies.

Recently, he opened his pack of cards and found the following series of decisions and outcomes ...

Pictured above? A man and his consequences. Sometimes, in the course of human events, you wind up stripped to the waist and swinging an implement of triumph, all while wearing nothing more than bulge-friendly denim. I'm not exactly sure what the hashtag #chesthouse would imply, but it seems to work here.

Anyway, please take note of the back of this heavyweight championship 1991 Score card ...

Suckas, there goes half-nude Jose Canseco, the greatest hitter who ever lived.

Anyhow, the readily apparent majesty of the Canseco card -- in some ways, evocative of a certain baseball-ing centaur -- called to mind the related majesty of this entire early 1990s Score Dream Team set. Convinced that my brood now possessed the finest example of same, is what I was. In the course of my internet spelunking, however, I ran across this ...

That's Doug Damn Jones staring at a ball he's lit afire. Note, though, that he's not regarding the ball with any sense of pride or agency. Rather, he's looking at the flame-licked baseball with a mute and weary resignation, as though he's tired of arguing with it for all these years, especially lately, and just wants to get through this dinner party without making a scene. Then, maybe on the drive home, they can talk about what comes next, even though they both know what that is.

After he wheels their sensible sedan into the driveway, the ball will slam the door and go inside the house lost in umbrage. Doug Jones will sit in the car, at least until the Bob Seger song on the radio finishes. Then he'll pack his things. The Ramada out by the expressway still lets you smoke in the room. Maybe a few days there will clear his head ...

The point is that the Jose Canseco early 1990s Score Dream Team card is good, but it's not as good as the Doug Jones early 1990s Score Dream Team card. That's what all of this has been about.

(Doug Jones image via OnlineAuction.com)