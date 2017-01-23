LOOK: Kansas City Star front page pays tribute to Yordano Ventura after tragedy

The Royals' 25-year-old right-hander passed away tragically in a car accident on Sunday

As you by now know, Yordano Ventura, the Royals' 25-year-old right-hander with the big fastball, died tragically as the result of a Sunday car accident in the Dominican Republic. Understandably, news of Ventura's untimely passing -- in tandem with the death of former big-leaguer Andy Marte in a separate accident -- shook the baseball world at its foundation.

On Monday, the Kansas City Star, the paper that of course commits so much of its space to its hometown Royals, captured this broth of emotions with a front page devoted to Ventura's lost brilliance. Here's a look:

The loss of any ballplayer at such a young age of course has effects that go far beyond on-the-field concern. With Ventura and the Royals, that's -- acutely and tragically -- very much the case.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

