LOOK: Kansas City Star front page pays tribute to Yordano Ventura after tragedy
The Royals' 25-year-old right-hander passed away tragically in a car accident on Sunday
As you by now know, Yordano Ventura, the Royals' 25-year-old right-hander with the big fastball, died tragically as the result of a Sunday car accident in the Dominican Republic. Understandably, news of Ventura's untimely passing -- in tandem with the death of former big-leaguer Andy Marte in a separate accident -- shook the baseball world at its foundation.
On Monday, the Kansas City Star, the paper that of course commits so much of its space to its hometown Royals, captured this broth of emotions with a front page devoted to Ventura's lost brilliance. Here's a look:
Monday's @KCStar cover: #Royals 'loved Yordano. We loved his heart.' (@jsleezer photo; @chlomolo design). @mellingerhttps://t.co/VTAv41jro7pic.twitter.com/kjrFmSXYaz— Jeff Patterson (@jeffpatt_KC) January 23, 2017
The loss of any ballplayer at such a young age of course has effects that go far beyond on-the-field concern. With Ventura and the Royals, that's -- acutely and tragically -- very much the case.
