LOOK: Marlins to wear '16' patches in honor of Jose Fernandez this season

The team lost their ace to a fatal boating accident in September

Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, along with two of his friends, died in a boating accident in Miami in the wee hours of Sept. 25, 2016. His teammates, manager, coaching staff and front office were obviously pretty distraught by the loss.

Heading into the 2017 season, they will be have a way to remember their fallen friend each game:

That's pretty prominent placement there, right above the letters. We'll see a lot of it during any given Marlins game in 2017, which was obviously the goal here by the Marlins front office.

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories