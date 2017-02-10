LOOK: Marlins to wear '16' patches in honor of Jose Fernandez this season

Marlins ace Jose Fernandez, along with two of his friends, died in a boating accident in Miami in the wee hours of Sept. 25, 2016. His teammates, manager, coaching staff and front office were obviously pretty distraught by the loss.

Heading into the 2017 season, they will be have a way to remember their fallen friend each game:

Marlins players will be wearing the 16 patches this year to honor Jose Fernandez pic.twitter.com/wY4cDLK7Qu — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) February 10, 2017

That's pretty prominent placement there, right above the letters. We'll see a lot of it during any given Marlins game in 2017, which was obviously the goal here by the Marlins front office.