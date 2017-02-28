LOOK: Minor-league club designs a baseball hat you should wear inside out

A dugout tradition of long standing is to turn one’s hat inside out, thus forming a “rally cap” and thus abetting miraculous, late-inning comebacks. For too long, though, the onlooker has been forced to lay eyes upon the breathable, moisture-wicking innards of the pulverized hat. Those qualities are good and necessary when the hat is as intended, but when it’s in rally-cap mode they make for poor baseball aesthetics. The people shall no longer stand for this.

Thankfully, the Altoona Curve are here to help. Please bear uplifted witness ...

The first on-field rally cap design in baseball history for the @AltoonaCurve. Another innovative first from #Brandiose & @NewEraCap. pic.twitter.com/VhZRyPETaZ — Brandiose (@Brandiose) February 27, 2017

There it is, People of Baseball: An actual, living, breathing, sentient, self-aware rally cap. Thank you, Altoona Curve, for doing your part to make this a better world.