LOOK: Minor-league club designs a baseball hat you should wear inside out
Lots of comeback wins are sure to follow with this rally cap
A dugout tradition of long standing is to turn one’s hat inside out, thus forming a “rally cap” and thus abetting miraculous, late-inning comebacks. For too long, though, the onlooker has been forced to lay eyes upon the breathable, moisture-wicking innards of the pulverized hat. Those qualities are good and necessary when the hat is as intended, but when it’s in rally-cap mode they make for poor baseball aesthetics. The people shall no longer stand for this.
Thankfully, the Altoona Curve are here to help. Please bear uplifted witness ...
There it is, People of Baseball: An actual, living, breathing, sentient, self-aware rally cap. Thank you, Altoona Curve, for doing your part to make this a better world.
Our Latest Stories
-
NCAA bans 5 players for Fantasy football
It's all because the NCAA treats Fantasy sports like gambling
-
MiLB club to sport 'backward' jerseys
Kris Kross is back, sort of
-
Michael Kopech hits 100 mph, gets rocked
Michael Kopech is among the best pitching prospect in baseball
-
Trade chip Derek Norris hits big homer
The Nationals and Astros share The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches
-
Petco Park is no longer under water
Heavy storms flooded the ballpark on Monday
-
Jansen throws out runners as C in 09 WBC
It all happened during the 2009 World Baseball Classic. Jansen converted to pitching later...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre