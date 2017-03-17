LOOK: Minor-league team will honor BBQ with a jersey that is just right
The Charlotte Knights will become the Charlotte Pitmasters
Minor-league baseball is an impossibly odd place where player development trumps winning. As such, teams have to get creative to keep fans coming through the turnstiles. One way teams do that? Themed nights.
Take the Charlotte Knights, who, come July 15, will change their name to the Pitmasters to honor barbecue. No, really (hat tip: Cut 4):
ICYMI: One. Night. Only.— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 16, 2017
The #CLTPitmasters are taking over #UptownCLT on July 15th! Read more: https://t.co/QwmK8mVg73pic.twitter.com/W7gFRns4h7
Pre-Orders are available for #CLTPitmasters:— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) March 16, 2017
5950 On-Field Cap: https://t.co/9nrm9PEUc4
Meat Claw Cap: https://t.co/x0xnd22Pavpic.twitter.com/2lVu3bWqd7
Leave it to minor-league baseball to be a bright light during dark times.
Now, if only a Southern League team will take the hint and adopt the moniker for good, that way we can see them match up against the Montgomery Biscuits.
