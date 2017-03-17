LOOK: Minor-league team will honor BBQ with a jersey that is just right

The Charlotte Knights will become the Charlotte Pitmasters

Minor-league baseball is an impossibly odd place where player development trumps winning. As such, teams have to get creative to keep fans coming through the turnstiles. One way teams do that? Themed nights.

Take the Charlotte Knights, who, come July 15, will change their name to the Pitmasters to honor barbecue. No, really (hat tip: Cut 4):

Leave it to minor-league baseball to be a bright light during dark times. 

Now, if only a Southern League team will take the hint and adopt the moniker for good, that way we can see them match up against the Montgomery Biscuits.

