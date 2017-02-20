LOOK: MLB players have their own 'Lucille' bat from 'The Walking Dead'

In this case, 'Lucille' is a baseball bat covered with barbed wire

Last weekend the ratings juggernaut known as “The Walking Dead” returned for season 7. The post-apocalyptic zombie show is still one of the most popular shows on television.

Also popular: baseball! Gosh, do I love baseball. Much more than zombie shows.

Spring training is well underway and later this week, actual games will be played. Grapefruit League and Cactus League games, but games nonetheless. Spring training games are fun in their own way.

Anyway, in the name of shameless self-promotion, folks involved with “The Walking Dead” sent several MLB stars a prop from the show. The prop? A baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, which is weapon used by one of the characters in the show. The character, Negan, calls the bat “Lucille.”

To the photos:

Pretty cool, no? I’d say so.

Then of course the Mets had to go and ruin everything by posting a photo of Jose Reyes with his barbed wire bat, less than a year after he served a 51-game suspension under the league’s domestic violence policy.

Oh Mets.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories