LOOK: MLB players have their own 'Lucille' bat from 'The Walking Dead'

Last weekend the ratings juggernaut known as “The Walking Dead” returned for season 7. The post-apocalyptic zombie show is still one of the most popular shows on television.

Also popular: baseball! Gosh, do I love baseball. Much more than zombie shows.

Spring training is well underway and later this week, actual games will be played. Grapefruit League and Cactus League games, but games nonetheless. Spring training games are fun in their own way.

Anyway, in the name of shameless self-promotion, folks involved with “The Walking Dead” sent several MLB stars a prop from the show. The prop? A baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, which is weapon used by one of the characters in the show. The character, Negan, calls the bat “Lucille.”

To the photos:

Bryce Harper has a bat wrapped in barbed wire, because why not? pic.twitter.com/DRBhhg02h3 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 19, 2017

.@SalvadorPerez15 has a new piece of lumber in his arsenal thanks to @WalkingDead_AMC. #RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/eXk44fRewa — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 19, 2017

Yasiel Puig is ready for the zombies this season, with his "The Walking Dead" bat. Photo... https://t.co/6Xc3O3XTNy pic.twitter.com/8c8sAH78VL — Doug Padilla (@DougPadilla) February 17, 2017

Pretty cool, no? I’d say so.

Then of course the Mets had to go and ruin everything by posting a photo of Jose Reyes with his barbed wire bat, less than a year after he served a 51-game suspension under the league’s domestic violence policy.

The Mets actually tweeted this featuring Jose Reyes with barbed wire around a bat. @MetsKevin11 pic.twitter.com/kvUnelpaL8 — Josh (@jetsfan24x7) February 20, 2017

Oh Mets.