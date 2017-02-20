LOOK: MLB players have their own 'Lucille' bat from 'The Walking Dead'
In this case, 'Lucille' is a baseball bat covered with barbed wire
Last weekend the ratings juggernaut known as “The Walking Dead” returned for season 7. The post-apocalyptic zombie show is still one of the most popular shows on television.
Also popular: baseball! Gosh, do I love baseball. Much more than zombie shows.
Spring training is well underway and later this week, actual games will be played. Grapefruit League and Cactus League games, but games nonetheless. Spring training games are fun in their own way.
Anyway, in the name of shameless self-promotion, folks involved with “The Walking Dead” sent several MLB stars a prop from the show. The prop? A baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire, which is weapon used by one of the characters in the show. The character, Negan, calls the bat “Lucille.”
To the photos:
Pretty cool, no? I’d say so.
Then of course the Mets had to go and ruin everything by posting a photo of Jose Reyes with his barbed wire bat, less than a year after he served a 51-game suspension under the league’s domestic violence policy.
Oh Mets.
Our Latest Stories
-
Wichita State fan makes leaping catch
The fan gets an A for effort
-
Rick Ankiel says he drank to battle yips
Ankiel melted down in the 2000 NLDS, then started drinking vodka before starts to calm his...
-
MLB, MLBPA may change batting practice
They want to make the home team take batting practice second so more fans can watch
-
NCAA OF crashes through wall on home run
Austin Bogart is okay after going through the fence, thankfully
-
Fowler responds to critics with free tix
Fowler recently spoke out against President Donald Trump's travel ban
-
Eric Gagne considering a comeback
Gagne fell of the Hall of Fame ballot in 2014, his first year of eligibility
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre