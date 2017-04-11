LOOK: MLB unveils All-Star Game and special event uniforms and hats for 2017

Once again, all 30 major-league teams will wear special uniforms on Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July this season. Unlike previous years, the special uniforms will not be a one-day event. Teams will wear them for the entirety of the holiday weekend.

The Mother’s Day and Father’s Day uniforms are similar to previous years -- pink lettering for Mother’s Day and blue lettering for Father’s Day. Memorial Day will feature camouflage lettering and the Fourth of July will feature a stars and stripes look. Clubs will also wear matching socks. Here is one the 2017 Fourth of July hats (full gallery):

Teams will wear stars and stripes hats this Fourth of July. MLB.com

Proceeds from the special event uniforms will be donated to the following charities: Susan G. Komen (Mother’s Day), Prostate Cancer Foundation (Father’s Day), Stand Up To Cancer (Mother’s Day and Father’s Day) and MLB Charities that support military families and veterans (Memorial Day and Independence Day).

The 2017 All-Star Game will be played at Marlins Park in Miami, so of course the workout day uniforms are full of color. Here are the jerseys players will wear during their workout day (full gallery):

The 2017 All-Star Game workout jerseys are very Miami-themed. MLB.com

During the All-Star Game itself, the players will wear the uniform of their MLB team, as always. The jerseys this season will feature a patch on the sleeve. The patch will be a star, and within the star will be a number indicating the number of All-Star Game appearances the player has made during this career. That’s pretty cool.

Players will again wear special All-Star Game hats this year as well. Here’s a one of the Midsummer Classic caps (full gallery):

The All-Star Game hats will have a patch on the side. MLB.com

For the first time, players will also wear matching All-Star Game socks this year. To fit the Miami theme, the socks include a palm tree on each leg with blue and orange backgrounds. Here’s a look:

This year’s All-Star Game socks include palm trees. MLB.com

I like it. If you’re going to wear special uniforms for the All-Star Game, you might as well go all out, and there’s no better place to do that than Miami.

The 2017 All-Star Game festivities will take place July 9-11 this season.