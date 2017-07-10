LOOK: Mookie Betts is flying Chris Archer to the All-Star Game

MIAMI -- Sunday afternoon the Rays beat the Red Sox (TB 5, BOS 3) at Tropicana Field to close out the first half. Boston sits in first place in the AL East with a 3 1/2 game lead over both the Rays and Yankees.

Following Sunday's game, the various All-Stars from the Rays and Red Sox made the quick trip from Tampa to Miami for the upcoming Midsummer Classic. Mookie Betts and Chris Archer made the trip together, with Betts flying the plane. Check it out:

I'm still mad at mookie. But I'm putting my faith in him right now. He's flying this thing pic.twitter.com/LBfORtrT5k — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) July 9, 2017

A quick search of the World Wide Web shows nothing about Betts having his pilot's license, but apparently he either has it or is working towards it, because there he is flying a plane. Pretty cool.

The other Rays and Red Sox All-Stars -- Corey Dickerson, Chris Sale, and Craig Kimbrel -- seem to have made their way from Tampa to Miami in other ways. Or perhaps Mookie is flying back to pick them up.