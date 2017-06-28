LOOK: Nationals' Class-A affiliate is giving away Tommy John surgery statues

When it comes to promotions, minor-league baseball is a wild, at-times seemingly lawless land where teams are willing to stretch the boundaries on what's normal.

The latest example of that arrived on Wednesday, courtesy of the Potomac Nationals. On Saturday, July 8, the Nats' A-ball affiliate will giving away statues that pay homage to Tommy John surgery -- not Tommy John, the pitcher, but Tommy John the surgery.

Take a look (hat tip Cut4):

The Ode to Tommy John Surgery Elbow Statue Giveaway is Sat. July 8, presented by @AndersonClinic! First 1,250.

— Potomac Nationals (@PNats42) June 27, 2017

Kinda neat, right? Definitely weird though -- in the obvious way, but also that this is a team-specific giveaway.

The Nationals do have sufficient reason to be thankful for Tommy John surgery, however. After all, it saved the career of Stephen Strasburg, who, you suspect, might've served as the model arm.

Whatever the case, there's no word on whether free UCL screenings will be available on-site. We're guessing no.