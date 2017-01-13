LOOK: No. 1 pick Mickey Moniak gets friend to pay up tattoo bet

Back in June the Phillies made California high school outfielder Mickey Moniak the first overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft. He was the first prep outfielder to go first overall since Justin Upton in 2005.

Following the draft, Moniak revealed he and his childhood friend Ethan Abrams made a tattoo bet over the draft results. If Moniak went in the top 10 picks, Abrams had to get a tattoo of his autograph on his behind. Earlier this week, Abrams paid up.

Here's video of Abrams getting the tattoo and a photo of the finished product:

Hey, a bet's a bet. Jake Arrieta lost a tattoo bet to Tommy La Stella last summer as well, you might remember.

Fortunately for Abrams, Moniak may have to return to the favor. If Abrams, a right-hander at Columbia, is selected in the top 20 rounds of the draft, Moniak has to get his named tattooed on his rear-end. Abrams went 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in three starts and nine relief appearances as a freshman in 2016.

Moniak, meanwhile, hit .284/.340/.409 with one home run and 10 stolen bases in 46 games in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League after the draft last year. The Phillies paid him a $6.1 million bonus.