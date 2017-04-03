LOOK: Protesters at Nationals' Opening Day game hang massive 'Impeach Trump' banner

The sitting President declined the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and it was probably a good choice

Last week, news broke that the Nationals had extended an invitation to President Donald Trump to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day . He declined the invitation, citing a scheduling conflict. There was at least one small group of fans that still had the POTUS on their mind, though, as the following banner was seen in the right-center field area at the conclusion of Monday’s Marlins-Nats game at Nationals Park: 

That’s a lot of effort there to put that thing together and to get it into the yard.

