LOOK: Protesters at Nationals' Opening Day game hang massive 'Impeach Trump' banner

Last week, news broke that the Nationals had extended an invitation to President Donald Trump to throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day . He declined the invitation, citing a scheduling conflict. There was at least one small group of fans that still had the POTUS on their mind, though, as the following banner was seen in the right-center field area at the conclusion of Monday’s Marlins-Nats game at Nationals Park:

Had a fun day at the #Nationals #OpeningDay game. Trump was not there, but we still left him a message. #Resist #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/HdF4eJmcTG — Jason Charter (@JasonRCharter) April 3, 2017

Protestors after the Nats game unfurl a banner. "Impeach Trump Resist" pic.twitter.com/e3q4ZKKK14 — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) April 3, 2017

That’s a lot of effort there to put that thing together and to get it into the yard.