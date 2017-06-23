LOOK: Red Sox retire David Ortiz's No. 34
Ortiz becomes the 11th player to have his number retired by the Red Sox
Prior to Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the Boston Red Sox honored former designated hitter David Ortiz by retiring his no. 34 jersey.
Ortiz is the 11th player to have his number retired by the Red Sox, joining the likes of Ted Williams, Jim Rice, and Pedro Martinez, among others. He spent 14 seasons in Boston, and finished his career there with a .290/.386/.570 line and 483 home runs. Of course, Ortiz also had a penchant for recording big hits.
Here are some highlights from the ceremony.
Cue the Papi chants! #34everpic.twitter.com/qAFc4cN6NB— #VoteRedSox (@RedSox) June 23, 2017
