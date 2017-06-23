LOOK: Red Sox retire David Ortiz's No. 34

Prior to Friday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, the Boston Red Sox honored former designated hitter David Ortiz by retiring his no. 34 jersey.

Ortiz is the 11th player to have his number retired by the Red Sox, joining the likes of Ted Williams, Jim Rice, and Pedro Martinez, among others. He spent 14 seasons in Boston, and finished his career there with a .290/.386/.570 line and 483 home runs. Of course, Ortiz also had a penchant for recording big hits.

Here are some highlights from the ceremony.

David Ortiz: "Taking batting practice on this field, I was always trying to hit those numbers." — Brian MacPherson (@brianmacp) June 23, 2017

There's a new street sign outside Fenway Park. pic.twitter.com/GXqESlDGKr — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2017

"It's an honor to see my number next to those legendary (players)" -David Ortiz https://t.co/6dRGB8jrlx pic.twitter.com/9gNUaBvsVr — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 23, 2017

David Ortiz: "I love you Boston. Thank you." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) June 23, 2017