LOOK: Rougned Odor's new contract with the Rangers includes two horses

On Thursday the Texas Rangers and second baseman Rougned Odor finalized their new six-year contract. The deal includes an option for a seventh year and $49.5 million in guaranteed money . Nice deal for both sides.

In addition to that $49.5 million, the Rangers also gave Odor something else as part of the contract: two horses. Hey, you can’t get what you don’t ask for, right?

As part of Odor's deal, the 2B, who raises horses in spare time, will get two elite horses. Nice touch horse 🐴 — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 30, 2017

These are in fact the horses that sealed the Odor deal. This is not a joke pic.twitter.com/O0Ka03RXRb — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) March 30, 2017

I’m not up to date on the equestrian market, and the internet isn’t helping me much either, but I’m certain high-end horses like the two Odor received set the Rangers back eight figures. At least. Not a bad little contract perk, I’d say.