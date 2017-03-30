LOOK: Rougned Odor's new contract with the Rangers includes two horses
As part of his new contract, the Rangers gave Rougned Odor two horses
On Thursday the Texas Rangers and second baseman Rougned Odor finalized their new six-year contract. The deal includes an option for a seventh year and $49.5 million in guaranteed money . Nice deal for both sides.
In addition to that $49.5 million, the Rangers also gave Odor something else as part of the contract: two horses. Hey, you can’t get what you don’t ask for, right?
I’m not up to date on the equestrian market, and the internet isn’t helping me much either, but I’m certain high-end horses like the two Odor received set the Rangers back eight figures. At least. Not a bad little contract perk, I’d say.
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre