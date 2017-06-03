LOOK: Social media reacts to Edinson Volquez's no-hitter

On Saturday, Edinson Volquez of the Marlins threw a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks. He did so on the mound that the late Jose Fernandez once stalked, and he did so on what would've been the late Yordano Ventura's 26th birthday. Volquez's historic afternoon was indeed a trending topic on social media. Here's a sampling of some of the reactions ...

Volquez's no-hitter was the sixth in Marlins history.