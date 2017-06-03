LOOK: Social media reacts to Edinson Volquez's no-hitter
The Marlins' right-hander no-hit the Diamondbacks on Saturday
On Saturday, Edinson Volquez of the Marlins threw a no-hitter against the Diamondbacks. He did so on the mound that the late Jose Fernandez once stalked, and he did so on what would've been the late Yordano Ventura's 26th birthday. Volquez's historic afternoon was indeed a trending topic on social media. Here's a sampling of some of the reactions ...
Congrats to Volqy on his first career no hitter! Great Birthday present for Yordano Ventura some special moments happen in the Fish Tank 🙏🏻— Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) June 3, 2017
Unbelievable eddy. What a birthday present for your lil bro. #ace.— Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) June 3, 2017
One of the gutsiest performances I've ever seen. And one of the most awesome moments of my career. Thank you, Volqy! https://t.co/1fCgoXbQMj— Brad Ziegler (@BradZiegler) June 3, 2017
Wow way to go Volqi. You made all those dogs at the game happy. #happybirthdayACEventura— Tom Koehler (@TKREFRESH22) June 3, 2017
In his postgame TV interview, Ed Volquez dedicated his no-hitter to Jose Fernandez and Yordano Ventura, who would have turned 26 today: pic.twitter.com/KwGsILhqtT— Rustin Dodd (@rustindodd) June 3, 2017
Eddie Volquez was one of my favorite guys to cover. Congrats, Eddie, on the no-hitter. Yo would be giving you so much trouble right now.— Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) June 3, 2017
It sucks that if Volquez throws a no-hitter, the highlights will forever be marred by the Diamondbacks' hideous road uniforms— Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) June 3, 2017
There are 615 dogs at today's Marlins game. But if Volquez finishes this off, like 5,000 dogs tomorrow will say they were here.— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) June 3, 2017
Dominicanos con No-Hitters:— Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 3, 2017
1. J. Marichal
2. R. Martinez
3. J. Jiménez
4. U. Jiménez
5. F. Liriano
6. E. Santana
7. E. Vólquez
🔥Congrats Eddie Volquez🔥#NoHitter— Jeremy Guthrie (@TheRealJGuts) June 3, 2017
What a performance from Edinson Volquez! Congrats and keep it going, @Marlins!— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 3, 2017
Volquez's no-hitter was the sixth in Marlins history.