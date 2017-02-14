LOOK: Spring training 2017 has started and these photos prove it

Goodbye, offseason

As of Tuesday, 28 of the 30 teams have opened their spring training camps. The two holdouts, the Dodgers and the Nationals, open camp Wednesday. Grapefruit and Cactus League games are less than two weeks away.

To mark the glorious end of the offseason, let's take a gander at some photos from spring training camps across Florida and Arizona. Come join me, won't you?

usatsi9877583.jpg
For the first time in 108 years, the Cubs come to spring training as defending champs. USATSI
usatsi9877531.jpg
The reigning AL champs are back at work. USATSI
usatsi9875866.jpg
Chris Sale changed the color of his Sox this offseason. USATSI
usatsi9877492.jpg
Jacob deGrom has resumed throwing after elbow surgery. USATSI
usatsi9877533.jpg
Francisco Lindor gives the people what they want. USATSI
usatsi9877838.jpg
Yadier Molina is entering his 14th season with the Cardinals. USATSI
usatsi9877534.jpg
Andrew Miller is about to begin his first full season with the Indians. USATSI
usatsi9877827.jpg
Brett Cecil is in camp with his new team. USATSI
usatsi9877787.jpg
Once again, Bronson Arroyo is a Cincinnati Red. USATSI
usatsi9877518.jpg
Blue Jays closer Robert Osuna is entering his third MLB season. He is only 22. USATSI
usatsi9875749.jpg
One of these men won the 2016 AL Cy Young award. The other owns the largest pitching contract in history. USATSI
usatsi9877816.jpg
Spring training is where former All-Stars like Adam Wainwright and roster hopefuls like Mike Mayers get a chance to bond. USATSI
usatsi9877545.jpg
Chasen Shreve and CC Sabathia talkin' shop. USATSI
usatsi9877489.jpg
Like deGrom, Steven Matz is also back on a mound after elbow surgery. USATSI
usatsi9877808.jpg
Pitchers' fielding practice: an unavoidable part of spring training. USATSI
usatsi9877784.jpg
Cardinals GM John Mozeliak had to discuss Alex Reyes' elbow issue Tuesday. USATSI
usatsi9873731.jpg
Autograph seekers are a staple of spring training. USATSI

Rejoice, for baseball has returned.

