LOOK: Spring training 2017 has started and these photos prove it

As of Tuesday, 28 of the 30 teams have opened their spring training camps. The two holdouts, the Dodgers and the Nationals, open camp Wednesday. Grapefruit and Cactus League games are less than two weeks away.

To mark the glorious end of the offseason, let's take a gander at some photos from spring training camps across Florida and Arizona. Come join me, won't you?

For the first time in 108 years, the Cubs come to spring training as defending champs. USATSI

The reigning AL champs are back at work. USATSI

Chris Sale changed the color of his Sox this offseason. USATSI

Jacob deGrom has resumed throwing after elbow surgery. USATSI

Francisco Lindor gives the people what they want. USATSI

Yadier Molina is entering his 14th season with the Cardinals. USATSI

Andrew Miller is about to begin his first full season with the Indians. USATSI

Brett Cecil is in camp with his new team. USATSI

Once again, Bronson Arroyo is a Cincinnati Red. USATSI

Blue Jays closer Robert Osuna is entering his third MLB season. He is only 22. USATSI

One of these men won the 2016 AL Cy Young award. The other owns the largest pitching contract in history. USATSI

Spring training is where former All-Stars like Adam Wainwright and roster hopefuls like Mike Mayers get a chance to bond. USATSI

Chasen Shreve and CC Sabathia talkin' shop. USATSI

Like deGrom, Steven Matz is also back on a mound after elbow surgery. USATSI

Pitchers' fielding practice: an unavoidable part of spring training. USATSI

Cardinals GM John Mozeliak had to discuss Alex Reyes' elbow issue Tuesday. USATSI

Autograph seekers are a staple of spring training. USATSI