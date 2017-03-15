LOOK: The A's and Mariners are feuding on Twitter over 'Felix Day' and it's great

The A's don't much care for 'Felix Day,' it would seem

The Mariners and Athletics are of course AL West rivals of longstanding, and on Wednesday that rivalry spilled onto the blood-soaked asphalt of Internet Street -- i.e., the two teams had a slap-fight on Twitter. 

It all started when the M’s, who have never won a World Series, posted the following seemingly harmless promotional video ... 

Happy Felix Day, indeed. You’ll note that in the course of that video, a paid actor presents the lady paid to love him with a ring. This flourish the A’s would not let pass ... 

And then someone bellowed “WorldStar!” ... 

There’s no disputing that the A’s have more rings, but this is a curious buffalo stance for a team that’s been crap aflame for the last two years and will almost certainly be so again in 2017. Anyway ... 

This has been two grown teams fighting on the internet. This has been the internet.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

