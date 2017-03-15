LOOK: The A's and Mariners are feuding on Twitter over 'Felix Day' and it's great
The A's don't much care for 'Felix Day,' it would seem
The Mariners and Athletics are of course AL West rivals of longstanding, and on Wednesday that rivalry spilled onto the blood-soaked asphalt of Internet Street -- i.e., the two teams had a slap-fight on Twitter.
It all started when the M’s, who have never won a World Series, posted the following seemingly harmless promotional video ...
Clear your calendar every fifth day of the week.#HappyFelixDaypic.twitter.com/SyjVfZSyGe— Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017
Happy Felix Day, indeed. You’ll note that in the course of that video, a paid actor presents the lady paid to love him with a ring. This flourish the A’s would not let pass ...
And then someone bellowed “WorldStar!” ...
@Athleticspic.twitter.com/pqkHDYQR51— Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017
@Mariners Thanks. We'll tie the balloon to one of our World Series trophies so it won't float away. pic.twitter.com/dYet0ZCSrG— Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017
@Athletics Well, we know the 70s and 80s were fun, but as you know...the years start coming and they don't stop coming.— Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017
@Mariners Here's a balloon that might look familiar to you. pic.twitter.com/fGYnYYzyeH— Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017
@Athletics See you in 2017. pic.twitter.com/mEdDr0Oa2r— Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017
There’s no disputing that the A’s have more rings, but this is a curious buffalo stance for a team that’s been crap aflame for the last two years and will almost certainly be so again in 2017. Anyway ...
This has been two grown teams fighting on the internet. This has been the internet.
