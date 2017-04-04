LOOK: The ball from Carlos Correa's Opening Day 449-foot home run has been located
On Monday, the Astros' shortstop crushed one off Felix Hernandez of the Mariners
On Monday night in Houston, Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa ritually abused a pitch from Mariners ace Felix Hernandez (HOU 3, SEA 0). Behold the color-television footage of note ...
Authoritative blast, that one. Some relevant numbers ...
Yes, he hit the ball hard and also far. Speaking of “far,” you noted above that the ball crushed by Correa appeared to leave Minute Maid Park. Indeed, it almost did, and now we have photographic evidence of its landing spot ...
Bobby Dynamite is on it. Yes, I do believe you can glimpse the train tracks in that image.
Look, you don’t have to start referring to Correa as “The Third Rail,” but you’re free to do so if you choose, in light of recent baseball events.
