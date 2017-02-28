LOOK: The field at Petco Park is no longer under water

Heavy storms flooded the ballpark on Monday

Thanks to heavy storms in Southern California, the field at Petco Park flooded on Monday . The home of the San Diego Padres was under water:

The field’s drainage system couldn’t keep up because so much rain fell so quickly. The good news is no long-term damage is expected, and by Tuesday morning, the field had been drained and crews were already working to lay down sod:

One day the field was under water, and the next that perfect San Diego weather returned. Hooray for that.

The Padres open the 2017 season on April 3, on the road against the Dodgers. They’ll play their first home game on April 7 against the Giants.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

