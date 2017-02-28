LOOK: The field at Petco Park is no longer under water

Thanks to heavy storms in Southern California, the field at Petco Park flooded on Monday . The home of the San Diego Padres was under water:

Good thing @Padres are in Arizona for #Springtraining --- Petco Park flooded today https://t.co/YxeVwo8kqA pic.twitter.com/EhsVhA2CQb — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 28, 2017

The field’s drainage system couldn’t keep up because so much rain fell so quickly. The good news is no long-term damage is expected, and by Tuesday morning, the field had been drained and crews were already working to lay down sod:

Sunshine is back in San Diego and all is back to normal. A third of the playing field has already been laid! pic.twitter.com/91KFmvrAEx — Petco Park (@PetcoPark) February 28, 2017

One day the field was under water, and the next that perfect San Diego weather returned. Hooray for that.

The Padres open the 2017 season on April 3, on the road against the Dodgers. They’ll play their first home game on April 7 against the Giants.