LOOK: The Giants are giving away an awesome retro bobblehead in June

Now that we are inching closer and closer to the start of spring training, teams are starting to officially announce their ballpark promotion schedules for the upcoming 2017 season. Who doesn't love a good giveaway?

At the moment, the San Francisco Giants have the early favorite for giveaway of the season. On June 24, during a game against the Mets at AT&T Park, they'll be giving away this awesome retro bobblehead to the first 30,000 fans through the gates:

Gosh, that's outstanding. I'm not a big bobblehead collector, I keep a select few and give the rest to family and friends, but that's definitely one I'd like to add to my collection this summer.

