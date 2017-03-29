LOOK: The Giants are giving out a golden urinal trophy to reward player hydration
The golden urinal M-V-Pee trophy goes to the most hydrated Giants player each series
As part of their never-ending efforts to gain a competitive advantage, the San Francisco Giants are focusing on player hydration this year. And to have a little fun with it, they’re giving a golden urinal trophy to their most hydrated player during each series of the regular season.
Check it out:
Daniel Brown of the Mercury News has more on the Giants and their dedication to proper hydration:
“An area we’re really focused on is hydration. And one of the ways we check players’ hydration daily is through what’s called USG — a urine specific gravity machine,” (Geoff Head, the Giants sports science specialist) explains.
The Giants value these readings so much that they’ve turned urination into a competition. To be eligible to win the coveted Hydration Domination contest, players must post their best scores before batting practice. The best hydrated player after each series wins an award shaped like a golden urinal. Think of it as the M-V-Pee trophy.
The tests are 100 percent voluntary, of course. MLB and the MLBPA have strict rules about player privacy and whatnot.
Only a handful of MLB teams employ full-time sports scientists at the moment, but that number is growing each year. It’s only a matter of time until all 30 clubs have one. And perhaps one day they’ll all have their own golden urinal trophies too.
