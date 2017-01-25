LOOK: The Louisville Bats will wear Muhammad Ali jerseys in June

This summer, the late Muhammad Ali will be honored with a six-week "I Am Ali" festival in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The event received so much community interest that it was expanded from 10 days to six weeks.

As part of the festival, the Triple-A Louisville Bats (Reds), will wear Ali jerseys on June 3, the one-year anniversary of his death. Here are the jerseys the club will wear that night:

The Muhammad Ali Appreciation Night jersey. pic.twitter.com/9Os8EyFioL — Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) January 25, 2017

The first 5,000 fans through the gate will receive a commemorative hat honoring Ali as well.

"The Louisville Bats Organization is honored to be part of this wonderful series of community events which on June 3rd will kick off the first of six weekends focusing on spreading Muhammad Ali's six core principals in our community," said team senior vice president Greg Galiette in a statement. "We the Louisville Bats franchise were very appreciative of the support that Muhammad provided to his hometown baseball team over the years."

Following the June 3 game, the jerseys will be auctioned off online. The proceeds will go to the Muhammad Ali Center, a nonprofit museum and cultural center in Louisville.