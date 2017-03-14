LOOK: The Noah Syndergaard 'Thor' bobblehead by Marvel is going to be cool

The Mets will be giving them away on July 22

Mets cowhide propulsion apparatus Noah Syndergaard is just 24 years of age, but already he’s established himself as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. Thanks to his dominating fastball, flowing blond locks and Norse-sounding surname, Syndergaard has of course been nicknamed “Thor.” It’s also a nickname he’s embraced, as we learned as early as 2013 ... 

It’s a nickname that works on multiple levels, and this is not lost on the good folks at Marvel. Marvel, you see, is designing a Thor-themed Syndergaard bobblehead that will be given away at Citi Field on July 22. On Monday, the early mock-ups dropped. Have a look ... 

That’s solid work right there, and here’s hoping the final product comes out looking very much like that. Love the cape and the hammer on the mound. Needless to say, this particular bobble is going to be in high demand long about July 23. 

