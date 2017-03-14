LOOK: The Noah Syndergaard 'Thor' bobblehead by Marvel is going to be cool

Mets cowhide propulsion apparatus Noah Syndergaard is just 24 years of age, but already he’s established himself as one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. Thanks to his dominating fastball, flowing blond locks and Norse-sounding surname, Syndergaard has of course been nicknamed “Thor.” It’s also a nickname he’s embraced, as we learned as early as 2013 ...

It's Halloween! You know what that means? Max out on squats! pic.twitter.com/OUORUntwaZ — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) October 31, 2013

It’s a nickname that works on multiple levels, and this is not lost on the good folks at Marvel. Marvel, you see, is designing a Thor-themed Syndergaard bobblehead that will be given away at Citi Field on July 22. On Monday, the early mock-ups dropped. Have a look ...

Here's a mockup of the Mets' July 22 Noah Syndergaard "Thor" bobblehead giveaway, in partnership with Marvel. pic.twitter.com/5JmivXPENk — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 13, 2017

That’s solid work right there, and here’s hoping the final product comes out looking very much like that. Love the cape and the hammer on the mound. Needless to say, this particular bobble is going to be in high demand long about July 23.