LOOK: The Rays have new turf at Tropicana Field and it seems like a big upgrade

Tropicana Field is home of the Tampa Bay Rays. It doubles as one of the most oft-mocked venues in professional sports, in part because of the dismal-looking playing surface.

In case you’ve forgotten what we’re talking about -- and let’s face it, you need no excuse if you can’t recall what the Trop’s turf looks like off the top of your head -- here’s a picture from last season:

Even Kevin Kiermaier can’t make the turf look pretty. USATSI

The good news, then, is that the Rays decided to upgrade their turf situation during the winter -- and it looks much improved:

Well the field at the Trop looks better #rays pic.twitter.com/0LlcRsaxbM — Roger Mooney (@RogerMooney50) March 31, 2017

The Rays seem to think highly of their new turf as well, crediting the upgrade to shorter blades, different fibers, and superior padding, according to the Tampa Bay Times:

“The appearance for me is going to be the big thing,” Rays vice president Rick Nafe said. “It was embarrassing at times to look at (the old turf) on TV or in real life and see the glazing effect. … “We think this will stand up a lot better. It’s kind of like having a flat-top haircut — it’s easier to maintain.”

The Rays also believe the new turf, the fifth in Tropicana Field history, will play truer than the old carpet. Look good, play good? We’ll see -- but cosmetically, the Rays seem certain to get their million dollars’ worth.