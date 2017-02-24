LOOK: The trophy in Javier Baez's new Cubs World Series tattoo is questionable
Did you know the Cubs won the 2016 World Series? Javier Baez's left shoulder is here to remind you
Cubs infielder/alternative energy source Javier Baez of course played a vital role in the team’s championship run last season. Baez as of Friday was in camp and he brought along with him some new permanent body markings. Said body markings, as you’re about to witness, reflect the fact that Baez’s Cubs now possess both belt and title. Regard the spoils of triumph ...
That’s a tattoo touting the Cubs’ 2016 World Series win. That happened. This is a true tattoo, people. Not sure about that trophy, though. It sort of calls to mind ...
The sandworm from Dune. Otherwise, it’s fine, though. It’s fine. #FactsOnly.
