LOOK: The trophy in Javier Baez's new Cubs World Series tattoo is questionable

Cubs infielder/alternative energy source Javier Baez of course played a vital role in the team’s championship run last season. Baez as of Friday was in camp and he brought along with him some new permanent body markings. Said body markings, as you’re about to witness, reflect the fact that Baez’s Cubs now possess both belt and title. Regard the spoils of triumph ...

#Cubs Baez has new tattoo, just finished it last night pic.twitter.com/mwxGJfT2Fi — Carrie Muskat (@CarrieMuskat) February 24, 2017

That’s a tattoo touting the Cubs’ 2016 World Series win. That happened. This is a true tattoo, people. Not sure about that trophy, though. It sort of calls to mind ...

Sandworm and or World Series trophy Reddit

The sandworm from Dune. Otherwise, it’s fine, though. It’s fine. #FactsOnly.