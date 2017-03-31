LOOK: There's a new Hank Aaron statue outside SunTrust Park

The Braves are moving into a new ballpark this season -- SunTrust Park in suburban Atlanta. As you would expect, the park will be heavy on modern amenities and the like. Also prominently featured is a new statue of franchise legend Hank Aaron, the inner-circle Hall of Famer, certifiable baseball legend, and one of the greatest hitters ever to crack a fastball over the fence.

The unveiling took place on Thursday, and Mr. Aaron was on hand ...

And here’s another look ...

And another ...

.@HenryLouisAaron stands beside his new statue in Monument Grove at @SunTrustPark! pic.twitter.com/Wibg4kEnLY — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 30, 2017

That’s outstanding. The usual sculptural fare is for a hitter to be in his stance, and sometimes that can be done to great effect -- the Stan Musial “Baseball’s Perfect Knight” statue outside Busch Stadium, for instance. This one, though, is a departure from that model, and it works. How should we remember Aaron’s on-field bestowals? With the image of his laying into one foremost in our minds, that’s how. Head down, ball on the sweet spot -- it’s something he achieved thousands of times, and now he’ll be doing it outside the Braves park until ... well, until they decide they need a new ballpark in 20 years or so.

Anyhow, it’s a great statue of a great man. It’s demonstrably better than, say, Cristiano Ronaldo’s “lantern-jawed robot P.E. coach” statue ...

Much better, people. Much better. Viva la Hammer.