LOOK: Tim Tebow batting eighth in Mets lineup for first spring training game

Tebow will face reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello on Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon, quarterback turned outfielder Tim Tebow will play in his first official spring training game as a member of the New York Mets organization. Here’s how you can watch the game .

As expected, Tebow is indeed in Wednesday’s starting lineup. He’s batting eighth as the designated hitter. Here is the starting nine:

Tebow is batting behind Amed Rosario, who MLB.com recently ranked as the fifth best prospect in baseball, and in front of L.J. Mazzilli, a former fourth round pick and the son of long-time big league player, coach, and manager Lee Mazzilli.

The Mets are playing a split squad game at home against the Red Sox on Wednesday. Tebow & Co. are slated to face reigning AL Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

