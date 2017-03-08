LOOK: Tim Tebow batting eighth in Mets lineup for first spring training game
Tebow will face reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello on Wednesday
Wednesday afternoon, quarterback turned outfielder Tim Tebow will play in his first official spring training game as a member of the New York Mets organization. Here’s how you can watch the game .
As expected, Tebow is indeed in Wednesday’s starting lineup. He’s batting eighth as the designated hitter. Here is the starting nine:
Tebow is batting behind Amed Rosario, who MLB.com recently ranked as the fifth best prospect in baseball, and in front of L.J. Mazzilli, a former fourth round pick and the son of long-time big league player, coach, and manager Lee Mazzilli.
The Mets are playing a split squad game at home against the Red Sox on Wednesday. Tebow & Co. are slated to face reigning AL Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello.
