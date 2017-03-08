LOOK: Tim Tebow batting eighth in Mets lineup for first spring training game

Wednesday afternoon, quarterback turned outfielder Tim Tebow will play in his first official spring training game as a member of the New York Mets organization. Here’s how you can watch the game .

As expected, Tebow is indeed in Wednesday’s starting lineup. He’s batting eighth as the designated hitter. Here is the starting nine:

Tebow is batting behind Amed Rosario, who MLB.com recently ranked as the fifth best prospect in baseball, and in front of L.J. Mazzilli, a former fourth round pick and the son of long-time big league player, coach, and manager Lee Mazzilli.

The Mets are playing a split squad game at home against the Red Sox on Wednesday. Tebow & Co. are slated to face reigning AL Cy Young award winner Rick Porcello.