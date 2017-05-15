LOOK: Twitter reacts to the Derek Jeter's No. 2 retirement ceremony with Yankees

NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter has officially been immortalized in Monument Park. Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees retired Jeter's No. 2, and also dedicated a Monument Park plaque in his honor. It was only a matter of "when" they would retire his number. Not "if."

The ceremony itself was touching and featured plenty of Jeter's closest friends and family . Many of those who weren't in attendance shared their thoughts on Twitter. Here's a roundup:

Thank you for everything you've done on and off the field. You are a true inspiration. You helped change the game. This is for you, No. 2. pic.twitter.com/7PpXljNCBU — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) May 14, 2017

Not just a teammate. Not just a friend. You are family. To me, to the Yankees organization, to all of the game of baseball. Thank you, No. 2 pic.twitter.com/vHfqNrDZJy — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) May 14, 2017

Congratulations #DerekJeter on the retirement of 2. Derek is a great credit to our national pastime! — Larry King (@kingsthings) May 14, 2017

In my lifetime my Mt Rushmore in the @Yankees pinstripes / Joe D / Yogi / Mickey & #2 DEREK JETER @MikeVacc @RealMichaelKay — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 14, 2017

Biggest take away from playing with DJ was after we lost gm 1 of '09 WS he seemed like he could not care less. Everyone relaxed. True winner — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) May 15, 2017

Derek was the best leader I could've asked for and taught me so much about the game of baseball. Huge congrats. #re2pect #JeterNight pic.twitter.com/jgSwDy9oEg — David Robertson (@DRob30) May 14, 2017

If the Yankees retire anymore numbers they are going to have to use decimals on the back of their jerseys — Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) May 14, 2017

Now that Jeter has his place in Monument Park, the next stop is Cooperstown. He'll be eligible for the Hall of Fame in three years.