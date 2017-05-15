LOOK: Twitter reacts to the Derek Jeter's No. 2 retirement ceremony with Yankees

The Yankees retired Derek Jeter's No. 2 on Sunday, and Twitter had a lot to say about it

NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter has officially been immortalized in Monument Park. Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees retired Jeter's No. 2, and also dedicated a Monument Park plaque in his honor. It was only a matter of "when" they would retire his number. Not "if."

The ceremony itself was touching and featured plenty of Jeter's closest friends and family . Many of those who weren't in attendance shared their thoughts on Twitter. Here's a roundup:

I made my Major League Debut on Sept. 10, 2011 for the New York Yankees in Anaheim against the Angels. First batter I faced hit an infield pop up and Derek Jeter nestled under it and made the catch to end the inning. As I walked into the dugout and sat down, he came in and sat down right next to me, put the baseball in my glove and said "Welcome to the big leagues G. This is the same game you've played your whole life, just with a few more people in the stands. You deserve to be here so just keep doing everything that you have been to get here." Those words have always stuck with me and right then there was no one in the game I respected more than Derek Jeter. He took the time to say a few encouraging words to me when an icon in his position most definitely didn't have to. A lot has happened to me and my career since then, and I'm grateful for all of it; but that short moment is something I will always appreciate and will never forget. #ThanksCap #RE2PECT

A post shared by George Kontos (@g_kontos) on

Now that Jeter has his place in Monument Park, the next stop is Cooperstown. He'll be eligible for the Hall of Fame in three years.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
CBS Sports Shop Shop Fan Gear