LOOK: Twitter reacts to the Derek Jeter's No. 2 retirement ceremony with Yankees
The Yankees retired Derek Jeter's No. 2 on Sunday, and Twitter had a lot to say about it
NEW YORK -- Derek Jeter has officially been immortalized in Monument Park. Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, the Yankees retired Jeter's No. 2, and also dedicated a Monument Park plaque in his honor. It was only a matter of "when" they would retire his number. Not "if."
The ceremony itself was touching and featured plenty of Jeter's closest friends and family . Many of those who weren't in attendance shared their thoughts on Twitter. Here's a roundup:
Now that Jeter has his place in Monument Park, the next stop is Cooperstown. He'll be eligible for the Hall of Fame in three years.
