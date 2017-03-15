LOOK: Western Kentucky's Paul Murray has the best facial hair in college baseball

People change, and Western Kentucky senior first baseman Paul Murray is no exception. For instance, here’s what his good-boy headshot looks like on the official WKU sports site ...

He’s clean-cut, affable-seeming. You would let your daughter marry that guy.

Now let’s take a look at Paul Murray during his junior campaign of 2016 ...

Something tells me that Paul Murray of Western Kentucky drives a van with an airbrush painting of a wizard pic.twitter.com/3tgIVASRvD — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) February 29, 2016

I can’t speak to the van part, but that’s definitely a guy who has shot a garbage can with a .22 before. You would let your niece -- the one you don’t particularly care for -- marry that guy.

Finally, the author would call your attention to how Mr. Murray appeared to the onlooker during Tuesday night’s game against Vanderbilt. Vandy won the game 8-1, but as you’re about to see Paul Murray won the night ...

@daynperry thoughts on Western Kentucky senior Paul Murray's facial hair? pic.twitter.com/L2qHInPHJW — Dan (@VandyDanR) March 14, 2017

Here we have a look/series of personal decisions that is known colloquially as, “The railroad baron who used a time machine to travel into the future and buy a used 1977 Chrysler Cordoba, travel back to 1902 with the Chrysler in his possession, and then destroy the time machine.” As for your daughter and niece, he’s not going to marry them.

Anyhow, Paul Murray has the best facial hair in college baseball, probably. We say “probably” only because we haven’t seen all the facial hair in college baseball, but Paul Murray definitely has the best facial hair in college baseball.