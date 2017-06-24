LOOK: White Sox retire No. 56 in pregame ceremony for former ace Mark Buehrle

The Chicago White Sox added No. 56 to their group of retired numbers with a ceremony honoring former ace Mark Buehrle on Saturday.

Buehrle, 38, retired from baseball after the 2015 season. He spent the first 12 years of his 16-year career with the White Sox, going 161-119 with a 3.83 ERA (120 ERA+). He threw 27 complete games and eight shutouts, working nearly 2,500 career innings in the regular season. He was a four-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner for the White Sox. He was also the ace of the 2005 World Series championship team. Wildly popular among fans and teammates, Buehrle was perhaps best known for how fast he worked through games.

Buehrle threw two no-hitters in his White Sox career, including a perfect game in 2009 against Tampa Bay.

Now with his number retired, Buehrle joins the following White Sox:

2 - Nellie Fox

3 - Harold Baines

4 - Luke Appling

9 - Minnie Minoso

11 - Luis Aparicio

14 - Paul Konerko

16 - Ted Lyons

19 - Billy Pierce

35 - Frank Thomas

72 - Carlton Fisk

And, of course, Jackie Robinson's No. 42 is retired league-wide.

Here are some of the visuals of Buehrle on his well-deserved big day:

Man, how cool would it be to see that on a highway?

Also, the entire ceremony can be watched here for those interested. It's about 33 minutes.

Kudos on the very good ceremony, White Sox.