LOOK: Wrigley Field renovations still ongoing with start of season getting closer

They still aren't done with the seats behind home plate, but there are five weeks left

The defending champion Chicago Cubs open with a week on the road this year. They won’t play in Wrigley Field until April 10, and it looks like the construction crew is gonna need every bit of that extra week in order to get the stadium playable. 

As part of their five-year project to essentially rebuild Wrigley without drastically altering it, this offseason’s work has included gutting the seating behind home plate to build an exclusive club called the American Airlines 1914 Club. 

Here’s how it looked earlier this offseason: 

Now, here’s how it looked on Sunday night: 

Progress, but that’s not game ready. They’ve got five weeks, so surely it’ll be fine, but it is a bit jarring to see where things stand with the season right around the corner. 

Also, the building outside the left-field line that will house the Cubs’ offices and the plaza (with a videoboard where fans can watch the game) looks pretty good: 

The other major undergoing this offseason was the removal of the bullpens from down the foul lines and moving them under the bleachers. So that leaves AT&T Park as the only one in the bigs with the bullpens in play in foul territory. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

