LOOK: Yankees' Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez have sick custom bats for Home Run Derby

Gary Sanchez and Aaron Judge are really leaning into the Home Run Derby. To commemorate their appearances, Victus Sports supplied them with custom bats. Sanchez's is a reference to his nickname, "The Kraken," while Judge's sports "All Rise" on a Miami themed paint job. When the Yankees are good, Yankees get cool stuff. It's the way of the baseball world.

Sanchez gets bonus points for the case, but Judge just looks so happy to be holding a custom bat. It'll be fun to see how the young players enjoy their spotlight in Miami after an incredible first half of the season.